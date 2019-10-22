Home States Karnataka

Soon, Army personnel can get payment issues sorted in 48 hrs

This will replace the present systems of writing letters to the department, the official added.  

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make the redressal process of pay related grievances of Army personnel more user-friendly, the Department of Defence has rolled out an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Through this, the redressal time will reduce to just 48 working hours. All one needs to do is call the redressal number and seek the clarification needed. The audio clip from the call will be used to take the complaint forward and the complainant’s telephone number will be registered with the department. He/she will then receive the status of the query in the form of an SMS.

This will replace the present systems of writing letters to the department, the official added.  The system, which is called the ‘IVRS,’ was rolled out on a pilot basis in seven Pay Accounts Offices - six in Bengaluru and one Belagavi. After the introduction of this system the number of letters has come down, said the officials. This comes as a boon to army personnel who are usually posted in far flung areas and find it difficult to keep a track of their various allowances.

Lieutenant General M K S Yadav, commandant of ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, while agreeing that the  IVRS system was a step in the right direction, said that it needed some more fine tuning.“It is being developed and when fully functional, people can actually lodge their complaints and expect a feedback through an SMS in 48 hours,” he said.

He said the system was checked in two of the regimental centres -ASC centre North and ASC centre South. “I’m also aware that the Jawan Jaankaari Kendras, that have been opened at PAOs, are of tremendous help and are providing great service to our JCOs and Other Ranks,” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp