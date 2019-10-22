Sriramulu slams DHOs for not utilising Central funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu reprimanded a majority of state District Health Officers (DHO) who had not made use of the funds allocated for the department, as per the 2019-2020 budget under the National Health Mission (NHM). On Monday, Sriramulu held a review meeting with all the district superintendents of the state, including surgeons, directors, co-directors, joint directors, RCH officers and superintendents, along with senior officials of the Health Department.

At the meetings, it was revealed that most of the districts are far behind in utilising the funds under NHM. This is India’s flagship health sector programme to revitalise rural and urban health sectors, by providing flexible finances to state governments. The NHM comprises four components - the National Rural Health Mission, the National Urban Health Mission, Tertiary Care Programmes and Human Resources for Health and Medical Education. The focus is on health services beyond reproductive and child health, so as to address the double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and also to improve the infrastructure facilities at district and sub-district levels.

On enquiring repeatedly, the joint directors said they will make sure 90 per cent of the funds are utilised. “You have to reach the target by this year end. I want you all to send me reports of the funds you will be utilising or I will have to take strict action against all of you,” warned Sriramulu.

This apart, Javed Akthar, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said, “All authorities should identify at least five primary health centres in their respective districts and develop them. The best ones will be promoted and be given cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.”Under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka scheme (universal health coverage), about 77,10,000 cards have been issued. Many doctors said that private hospitals are ignoring the Ayushman Bharat card. The minister said that card-holders will be given preferential treatment.