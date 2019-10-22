Why surgical strikes only before polls: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Modi-led BJP government is dictatorial, and even independent agencies are not exempt. Hitler and Mussolini are their inspiration, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here on Monday. Former minister Ramlinga Reddy said, “Surgical strikes are fine, but why do these strikes take place only before elections?”

Slamming the BJP for “targeting” Congress leaders, Gundu Rao clarified that no fresh searches had taken place in DK Shivakumar’s residence. It was reported, though, that investigating sleuths were seen outside his Delhi house.

Meanwhile, L Srinivas, a KR Puram Congress worker, began a march wearing a garland of currency notes, seeking tickets for genuine Congress workers. He threatened the party, saying if the leaders discourage workers and give tickets to “moneybags”, 101 Congress workers would contest against the official party candidate.