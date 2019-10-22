Will make sure PAOs function better: ACGD

Home States Karnataka

Non-officer rank personnel in the army, who comprise a bulk of the defence force, continue to have pay related grievances. 

BENGALURU: Non-officer rank personnel in the army, who comprise a bulk of the defence force, continue to have pay-related grievances. A new system called ‘Dolphin’ was put in place in 2011 to digitize and ultimately hasten the process of taking care of their salary-related grievances. However, officials from the Department of Defence accounts have said that the software was rather complicated.

A two-day workshop was held on Monday for 46 Pay Accounts Officers (PAO) from across the country to set their Pay System right for JCOs or ORs.Several technical issues were discussed at the workshop and small glitches were resolved, said an official from the department. Another pointed to the crucial role of these officials.

Addressing a lack of communication between the army personnel and the pay officials, Lieutenant General MKS Yadav, commandant of ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, requested the pay officials “to maintain close contact with the centres near them, and with records, to understand and realize that the services are dependant on you (PAOs).

”Giving a ground-level perspective, he said, “A jawan is unaware of what (pay and allowances) he is authorized to get. He realizes only after a few months that his claim or emolument 
has not come through or an amount is deducted (from his salary).”

“Probably, people in uniform have been so dependent on the PAO that if you ask any officers what their salary is, they would not be able to tell you. And that is our dependence on you,” Yadav told the officials.
He also lauded the department’s efforts to bring in technological developments to redress problems — Jawan Jaankaari Kendras that have been opened at the PAO are of tremenduous help and are providing great service to our JCOs and Other Ranks.

Additional Controller General of Defence accounts J Lhungdim acknowledged that taking care of the salaries of lakhs of Indian Army personnel was indeed a huge task and said, “There is room for improvement. We will leave no stone unturned to reach desired level to ensure that entitlement of JCO’s and Jawans are given to them in time. We will make sure the PAOs function better than now,” he said.

