Deve Gowda plans poll trail amid tension in JDS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While his party legislators are upset with the ‘family politics’ within the JDS, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is planning to travel across the state and campaign for the upcoming local body elections.

Many legislators, unhappy with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna, are planning to quit the party. Some claim they were called by the Congress and BJP, while alleging that they were not given good posts when the JDS was in power.

They met on October 11 to discuss their plan, and met again on Tuesday. They are meeting again after Diwali to make decisions, which will be conveyed to the party supremo.