Emergency-like situation in country: Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

“The country is facing an Emergency-like situation with the Centre taking unilateral decisions,” alleged former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Hassan on Tuesday.

He said, “Top political leaders failed to catch alleged irregularities of the BJP government, fearing the raids. I am not afraid of raids. I’m waiting for I-T officials to hand over documents of different scandals that are in BS Yediyurappa’s house.”

He also alleged that the RSS has reportedly deployed senior IAS officer’s in Karnataka to supervise day-to-day affairs, which has irked state BJP leaders, and “indicates that the Centre is trying to monitor the CM and his cabinet”.