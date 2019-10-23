Home States Karnataka

Hubballi man was asked to arrange lawyer for Kamlesh Tiwari murder accused

According to police sources, Sadiq had been arrested in rioting cases in Hubballi in 2009-10. He was later enlarged on bail.

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sadiq Kuppelur

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the murder of Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, prime accused Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain had allegedly made frantic calls to another suspect — Sayed Asim Ali in Nagpur — who, in turn, called Mohammed Sadiq Kuppelur in Hubballi saying, “Saheb, mulzim ke surrender ke liye wakil ka intezam karo,” (Sir, arrange for a lawyer for the surrender of the accused). “The calls made by the accused were intercepted by the central intelligence agencies, who immediately alerted the Karnataka and Maharashtra police,” highly placed sources told TNIE.

Based on the “specific” intelligence inputs, the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka police detained Mohammed Sadiq for questioning in the Tiwari murder case. “Sadiq was questioned and later sent back home. The inputs are being shared with the UP police for follow-up action since it is their case and they are investigating it. Sadiq is now under surveillance,” said an official source.

According to police sources, Sadiq had been arrested in rioting cases in Hubballi in 2009-10. He was later enlarged on bail.

“Sadiq’s alleged links with the other accused in the Tiwari murder case are under scrutiny. All the accused are young men in their 20s. They seem to be self-radicalised. It is too early to establish their links with and the banned terrorist outfits Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) or the Indian Mujahideen (IM),” said the officer.

So far, six people have been arrested in the case — Rashid Ahmed Pathan (23), Faizan (21) and Maulana Salim Sheikh (24) from Gujarat, Maluana Anwar-Ul Haq and Mufti Naeem Kazmin from Bijnor in UP and Sayed Asim Ali (29) from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The prime accused Ashfaq (21) and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed (23), who had reportedly shot and slit Tiwari’s throat at his residence in Naka area in Lucknow on October 18 are from Surat. They were arrested on Tuesday evening from near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

“There is an element of dare in the way Tiwari was murdered. The killers had left their footprints and the main evidence behind to state the obvious,” said a senior UP cop.

“Rashid was in Dubai for two years. The possibility that he was hired for a targeted killing by the IM leadership cannot be ruled out,” the officer added.

The timing of the murder, close to the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi verdict is also being investigated to verify if Tiwari was made the “scapegoat” to scuttle the long-awaited verdict by creating a communal rift in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamlesh Tiwari Hubballi Hindu Samaj Party
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp