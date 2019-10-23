Home States Karnataka

‘Influx of Bangladeshis to India a threat to Karnataka’

The non-identification, non-isolation and non deportation of the Bangladeshis is a violation of the foreigners act, he said.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has sought a response from the state and centre on a PIL petition seeking directions to the state to identify and submit details of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

Hearing the petition filed by the city’s advocate, KB Vijayakumar, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar asked the state and centre to submit the response.
The petitioner contended that the influx of Bangladeshis to India, more particularly to Bengaluru, without proper check is a threat to the social fabric of the state and the city. The non-identification, non-isolation and non-deportation of the Bangladeshis is a violation of the foreigners act, he said.  

 “As per the statement made by the various government authorities, about 40,000 Bangladeshis have been identified but not registered as required per the law. Many of them illegally obtained ID cards by submitting fake documents,” the petitioner said.  

The petitioner claimed that there are news reports about touts and politicians trying to induct them in Bengaluru, to create a vote bank for political and electoral benefits. “The illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are also trying to get their family and friends, increasing the illegal population in the city.” 

TAGS
Bangladeshi immigrants Karnataka High Court
