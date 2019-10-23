‘It exploded in my hand when I threw it’

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: “Initially, I thought of chewing it as it looked like betel nut. But, the RPF officer forced him not to do so. Then I thought of breaking it with my hand. Fortunately, I sustained injury only on my hand,” said Husien Nayakwale, who sustained injuries in Monday’s blast at Hubballi Railway Station.



Sharing his ordeal with TNIE, after undergoing surgery on his palm at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, Nayakwale, a tea vendor at the railway station, said when he was moving on a platform near to the station master’s office, an RFP constable called him and asked him to check something that was placed in a small box.

As the constable said the ‘thing’ in the box looked like prasadam and also resembled betel nut, he thought of chewing it. As it looked a bit strange, the constable asked him not to chew it. Then he thought of checking what it was by hitting throwing it on the ground.

When he threw on the ground, it exploded, injuring his right palm severely, Nayakwale said.

He said, “My whole family depends on me, and after the incident, they are disturbed. They are in deep shock. I have two children. Tea selling is my only source of income and now me and my family are in trouble.”

Jafar Nayakwale, brother of Husien, held the RPF staff responsible. He said, “It was the duty of the RPF to check explosives. How come they asked my brother? The railways should give compensation to my brother.”

No dog squad at station

Hubballi: Soon after the detection of the suspicious material, a dog squad is ought to be called, but the security personnel present there failed to take proper steps, resulting in a man being injured. The dog might have given a hint about the explosives hidden in the box.