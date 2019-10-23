Home States Karnataka

JDS continues protest in Yadgir, ban orders clamped

In February, then CM Kumarswamy had accused Yediyurappa of trying to lure away Gurmitkal JDS MLA Naganagouda through talks with his son Sharanagouda Patil.

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Yadgir police station is turning into a political hotspot. Sharangouda Patil, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganna Gouda Kandakur, who ‘stung’ Yediyurappa with an audiotape in February, is sitting on a protest near Gandhi Circle for the third day. Authorities imposed section 144 on Tuesday.

No sooner was the ban order imposed. dozens of  JDS workers left the place and moved about a kilometre away. Sharangouda Patil, however, continued the protest with four of his supporters because the law allows five to be present.

The protest is over alleged police excesses during the interrogation of JDS workers over waving black flags and stopping Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s vehicle about a week ago. MLA Naganna Gouda alleged that the police used force, even putting a gun, in the mouth of JDS workers to extract their confessions against his son. He alleged that the police tried to claim his son was the brain behind the protests against the CM.

Sharangouda and the JDS workers are protesting against police officer Bapu Gouda Patil of Yadgir PS who they allege committed these excesses. On Monday, Kumaraswamy, who was in Delhi, learnt of the protest, and wanted to visit Yadgir. Meanwhile, the police officer was suspended and Kumaraswamy dropped his plan. But in a surprising development, the government revoked his suspension on Tuesday.

The JDS reacted in anger at these developments and party supremo HD Deve Gowda took a train on Tuesday night to Yadgir where he is scheduled to reach at 7 am. Gowda said, ‘’I am going to sit on a fast.’’
Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonewane denied that Yadgir Town PSI was suspended and later his suspension revoked. On a petition, Shorapur DSP has been asked to probe the allegations against Bapu Gowda Patil.

