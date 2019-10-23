Ministers to visit flood-affected districts from Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday decided to depute ministers to take stock and review relief measures in districts facing floods for the second time. In less than two months, the second wave of heavy rains and overflowing water bodies has left hundreds of villages inundated.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the chief minister has decided to depute ministers for this from Wednesday. Individual ministers in charge of districts will coordinate with district commissioners to ensure smooth relief and rehabilitation measures.

“Compensation packages and relief measures that are already being extended to those affected by flood previously, will be applicable to people who are being affected by floods now,” Madhuswamy said. Money for immediate measures will be drawn from the PD accounts of district commissioners and relief centres will be opened on a need basis, the minister said.

“Further course of action will be discussed after reports are filed from the affected districts within two or three days,” the minister added. The fresh floods has left many regions in Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, Bagalkot, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru inundated. The Union government, after much delay, announced aid of Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief, even as the state’s estimate of damage was pegged at Rs 35,160.81 crore.

Midday meals at pvt/non-aided schools

Bengaluru: In its attempt to encourage Kannada-medium schools, the state is all set to extend its midday meal scheme to non-aided schools that teach in Kannada. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced that CM Yediyurappa had approved a plan to extend the scheme, currently restricted to government-run or aided schools, to students of non-aided or private schools. The cabinet on Tuesday decided to call tenders for a scheme to distribute textbooks, notebooks, uniforms to students of government-run and aided schools. The government will foot the costs, estimated at Rs 263 crore.