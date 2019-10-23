Notice to DGCA, ministry over change in pilots’ duty time

Home States Karnataka

The petitioner contended that these modifications would further contribute to the fatigue faced by the pilots and increase the risk factor.

BENGALURU: A senior citizen of Jakkur has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the modification of flight time and flight duty period during unforeseen circumstances by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“By introducing new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) 2019, the DGCA has now caused double damage to the fatigue by reducing the cumulative period from 30 days to 28 and by increasing the flight time from 3 hours to 4.5 hours and by increasing the flight duty period from 6 to 9 hours,” the petitioner claimed.

Hearing the PIL petition filed by Vinod Kumar Vyas, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued notice to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA.

The petitioner contended that these modifications would further contribute to the fatigue faced by the pilots and increase the risk factor. The Indian skies are already overcrowded with flights. With all airports operating at their maximum capacity, smallest errors due to fatigue can lead to a catastrophic situation, the petitioner claimed while praying the court to quash the communication dated April 24, 2019, issued by the DGCA. 

