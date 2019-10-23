Scientists seek better investments in their field

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 13 scientists and engineers from across the state received the state government’s Sir M Visvesvaraya, Dr Raja Ramanna, Sir CV Raman, Prof Satish Dhawan and Dr Kalpana Chawla awards for 2018. Chief Minster B S Yediyurappa conferred the awards, along with cash prizes, to awardees at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Tuesday.

Although there are various awards being given to institutions in the city, Bharat Ratna prof CNR Rao requested the government to make Bengaluru the ‘best science city’ on the global front.

He requested the government to provide opportunities to rural students in the country, who he found were more enthusiastic than city-grown children.

A recipient of Sir M Visvevaraya State Award for Senior Scientists (for science and technology) award, Prof S Ramasesha, Indian National Science Academy (INSA), said that the results of the research done today will emerge later, unlike other investments.

“We cannot see it in the financial year, but it will turn useful eventually,” the professor added.

State Awards for Scientists and Engineers, 2018

Sir M Visvevaraya State

Award for Senior Scientists

(for science and technology)

Dr CN Manjunath, Prof S Ramasesha

Dr Raja Ramanna State Award for Scientists (Science Education)

Prof G U Kulkarni, Dr Pratima Murthy

Sir C V Raman Award for Young Scientists (Chemical Sciences)

Prof Annapurni Subramaniam,

Dr Ranjani Viswanatha

Sir C V Raman State Award

for Young Scientists

( Life Sciences)

Dr MM Srinivasa Bharath

Sir C V Raman State Award for Young Scientists (Agricultural Sciences and Animal Husbandry)

Dr Padubidri V Shivaprasad

Prof Satish Dhawan State

Award for Young Engineers (Engineering Sciences)

Dr Shayan Srinivasa Garani, -Dr C D Madhusoodana, Prof Pramod Kumar Dr Amitabh Saraf

Dr Kalpana Chawla State

Award for Women Scientists (Science and Technology)

Prof Gayatri Devaraja