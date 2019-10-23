Tusker injures two, kills cows in Bandipur

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A week after villagers in the fringes of Bandipur forest heaved a sigh of relief after a ‘killer’ tiger was captured, panic has come to haunt them again, now under the guise of a wild tusker.

A wild elephant from Mudumalai forest range in Tamil Nadu created havoc in Bandipur forest in Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday. Two persons, including a senior citizen, suffered injuries when the animal attacked them. The jumbo also killed two cows and injured another.

The tusker will be captured and shifted to Sakrebailu Elephant Camp in Shivamogga, according to Conservator of Forests T Balachandra. Siddaiah, aged 60, from Mallaiahanahundi, was grazing cattle in Shivapura village when he was attacked by the elephant. Ravi alias Swamy was also attacked at Hangala village.