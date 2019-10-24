BJP leaders discuss bypoll strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with the difficult challenge of striking a balance between its local leaders and accommodating disqualified MLAs in the constituencies that will go to bypolls on December 5, state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel discussed the party’s bypoll strategy on Wednesday.

After the party’s state core committee meeting, the CM said they discussed preparation for bypolls in eight constituencies of the Old Mysore region, and all leaders have resolved to work together to ensure the party candidates’ victory.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the core committee meeting will be held in Hubballi on October 26, in which they will discuss preparations for bypolls in the constituencies in North Karnataka region.

Party state general secretary Aravind Limbavali said that before the core committee meeting, they had held a meeting with prominent leaders from all eight assembly segments, including three constituencies in Bengaluru. Local leaders have been asked start preparations for the bypolls, Limbavali said.

In the core committee meeting, the CM spoke to party leaders about the flood situation, and the measures being taken to provide relief to the people. The leaders also asked BJP workers in the flood-hit areas to involve themselves in relief work. Many parts of the state are hit by floods for the second time in two months.

Sources said many senior BJP leaders, including ministers C T Ravi, K S Eshwarappa and others, could not attend Wednesday’s meeting.