Enthusiasm rises, 41,000 youths enroll for Army recruitment

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: The Army recruitment rally to be held at the district stadium here from November 5 to 16 seems to have evoked a good response from the youth.

As many as 41,000 youths have registered online so far and the number of registrations may go up with the last date for the same being Thursday.

The rally is being held for youths of Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts.

Though a similar rally was held five years ago, it could not evoke such a huge response. Besides, many aspiring youths from the district were unable to get recruited over the demand of proper preparation and training, official sources told TNIE.

Koppal district administration has geared up to conduct the rally for youths of the six districts.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunilkumar at a preparatory meeting of officials, along with a few Army officials, here said a free city bus service from central bus terminal to the district stadium, accommodation and basic civic amenities, including drinking water, must be given to youths attending the rally. Drinking water at the stadium and accommodation for participants must be ensured by Koppal City Municipal Council, the DC added.

While the police must ensure security at the district stadium during the rally, health and family welfare department must make medical facilities available, the DC said.