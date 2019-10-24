Home States Karnataka

Kalasa-Banduri project gets Centre’s green nod

Project will provide water to Hubballi, Dharwad, Gadag and Belagavi; Pralhad Joshi calls it a monumental development

Published: 24th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government has accorded environmental clearance to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project to utilise the state’s share of Mahadayi waters.
Kalasa and Banduri are two points along the Mahadayi river from which water will be carried by a channel to the Malaprabha reservoir from where water will be used to serve the water deficit Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities and adjoining cities, towns and villages.  

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said with the Centre’s decision,  90% of the clearances for the project have been received. “We had promised of resolving the inter-state river water dispute if the BJP came to power in the state. Now, PM Narendra Modi has intervened and cleared the project,” he said. Yediyurappa said the government will bring the clearances obtained to the notice of the jurisdictional courts and take legal measures to implement the project.  

“On the follow up of my cabinet colleague (Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs) Pralhad Joshi, Kalasa Banduri drinking water project in Karnataka has been granted Environmental Approval, tweeted Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar.
Industries and Dharwad District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said that all the issues, including notification of the tribunal order, will be sorted out by December.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “We have been working silently. We have been in continuous touch even when Dr Harsh Vardhan was the minister concerned. I have been keeping track. It is a monumental development. Minister Javadekar wanted to tweet the decision three days ago. But I urged him to wait till all the requisite clearances are received.”

Earlier, farmers from Bombay-Karnataka region, who will benefit from the project, had been demanding that the Centre issue the requisite gazette notification on the tribunal order.
Questioning the delay in issuing the notification, a large number of farmers from North Karnataka had recently staged a protest for four days in Bengaluru.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal had awarded Karnataka 13.42 tmcft of water, including 7.56 tmcft for providing drinking water to Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag and Belagavi through the said project. However, the tribunal award can be implemented only after the Centre notifies it. 

The tribunal headed by JM Panchal had awarded 13.42 tmcft as against Karnataka’s demand for 39 tmcft on August 14, 2018. Karnataka has challenged the decision and appeals are still pending before the Supreme Court. The order of the tribunal is yet to be notified. This paves the way for the work to be carried out in the forests for which Goa had raised serious objections.

Will study Centre’s move on project: Goa CM  
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday sought time for spelling out his government’s stand on the Centre’s decision to accord environmental clearance to Kalasa-Banduri project. Sawant said he would first study the matter. “I will study the matter before offering a comment. I will go through the matter. I am not sure what has happened,” Sawant told reporters. Former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai said the move will “kill” the Mahadayi river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp