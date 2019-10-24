Kalasa-Banduri project gets Centre’s green nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government has accorded environmental clearance to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project to utilise the state’s share of Mahadayi waters.

Kalasa and Banduri are two points along the Mahadayi river from which water will be carried by a channel to the Malaprabha reservoir from where water will be used to serve the water deficit Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities and adjoining cities, towns and villages.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said with the Centre’s decision, 90% of the clearances for the project have been received. “We had promised of resolving the inter-state river water dispute if the BJP came to power in the state. Now, PM Narendra Modi has intervened and cleared the project,” he said. Yediyurappa said the government will bring the clearances obtained to the notice of the jurisdictional courts and take legal measures to implement the project.

“On the follow up of my cabinet colleague (Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs) Pralhad Joshi, Kalasa Banduri drinking water project in Karnataka has been granted Environmental Approval, tweeted Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar.

Industries and Dharwad District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said that all the issues, including notification of the tribunal order, will be sorted out by December.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “We have been working silently. We have been in continuous touch even when Dr Harsh Vardhan was the minister concerned. I have been keeping track. It is a monumental development. Minister Javadekar wanted to tweet the decision three days ago. But I urged him to wait till all the requisite clearances are received.”

Earlier, farmers from Bombay-Karnataka region, who will benefit from the project, had been demanding that the Centre issue the requisite gazette notification on the tribunal order.

Questioning the delay in issuing the notification, a large number of farmers from North Karnataka had recently staged a protest for four days in Bengaluru.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal had awarded Karnataka 13.42 tmcft of water, including 7.56 tmcft for providing drinking water to Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag and Belagavi through the said project. However, the tribunal award can be implemented only after the Centre notifies it.

The tribunal headed by JM Panchal had awarded 13.42 tmcft as against Karnataka’s demand for 39 tmcft on August 14, 2018. Karnataka has challenged the decision and appeals are still pending before the Supreme Court. The order of the tribunal is yet to be notified. This paves the way for the work to be carried out in the forests for which Goa had raised serious objections.

Will study Centre’s move on project: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday sought time for spelling out his government’s stand on the Centre’s decision to accord environmental clearance to Kalasa-Banduri project. Sawant said he would first study the matter. “I will study the matter before offering a comment. I will go through the matter. I am not sure what has happened,” Sawant told reporters. Former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai said the move will “kill” the Mahadayi river.