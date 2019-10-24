Home States Karnataka

Mega statues of two seers to come up in Ramanagara

With Gujarat boasting of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Karnataka has now set its sights high.

Published: 24th October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Gujarat boasting of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Karnataka has now set its sights high. The State Government will honour two prominent religious leaders of the two dominant communities, with what is being touted as the tallest statues in the state. Estimated to cost of Rs 25 crore each, a 111-foot-tall statue of late Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swamji and another of late Adichunchanagiri mutt seer Balagangadharanatha Swamiji will come up in Ramanagara district.

The statue of Shivakumara Swamji will be installed at his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk. The seer, who was known as the ‘walking god’, passed away at the age of 111 in January. In the interim budget passed recently, CM BS Yediyurappa had allocated Rs 25 crore for the proposed statue.

On Wednesday, DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayana tweeted he had recently visited Ramanagara where it was announced that a 111-foot-tall statue of the Siddaganga seer will be installed. “A meeting was held with the officials on Wednesday,’’ he said. The statue of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji will come up at his birthplace Banandur.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp