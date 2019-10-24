Home States Karnataka

Wild jumbo last seen near Hangala

However, the forest personnel, who have been ordered to capture and shift the elephant to a camp, have continued to keep vigil.

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A day after a wild elephant from Mudumalai range in Tamil Nadu strayed into the Bandipur forest and attacked men and cattle in villages on the fringes of the jungle, the elephant has now turned elusive. 

Conservator of forests, T Balachandra, who is also the field director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told The New Indian Express that the elephant was last spotted near a lake in Hangala village on Tuesday. “There are possibilities that the elephant has moved further away. When we resumed the operations in the morning, its footprints were seen going up to Parvathi Hill (Terakanambi Hill). Elephant dung was also found,” he said.

The chances of the elephant camping in a nearby area can’t be ruled out. Hence, a message has been circulated along with photos of the elephant at villages in Bandipur, BR Hills and Chamarajanagar ranges to alert the forest personnel in case it is spotted.

Earlier, the elephant had injured a man identified as Siddaiah, when he took his cow to graze in Shivapura village. It was followed by another attack on one Swamy.

