Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa blames Rain God for floods 2.0

There is no dearth of funds . He also instructed officials not to go on leave for Deepawali, but they have to work in flood relief. 

Published: 24th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since BS Yediyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister, floods in most parts of the state have been giving him grief. On Wednesday, he blamed the stars for the heavy rainfall, which is happening for the third time in the last two months. 

He said, “Once again, Varuna (Rain God) seems furious with us, and so, many villages, especially in North Karnataka, are submerged.”

As per government data, in just five days, since October 18, there have been 13 human deaths and 150 animal deaths. Over 10,000 houses have been damaged. There are 7,220 people in 28 relief camps. 
It can be recalled that heavy rain and flooding in August had claimed over 90 lives in 22 districts. Around 5.5 lakh acres of land was inundated, while crops in about 2.3 lakh acres were completely ruined.

On Wednesday, the CM conducted a video conference with concerned officials in flood areas. He directed them to start relief work at the earliest. The CM said that whatever support was extended to flood victims two months ago, would be provided to the affected people this time as well.

He said if they need more people for relief work, the state is ready. “At present six NDRF teams and army has come to Raichur who are working in rescue operation. There is no dearth of funds. He also instructed officials not to go on leave for Deepawali, but they have to work in flood relief. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp