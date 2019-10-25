Home States Karnataka

Govt yet to frame rules under Disaster Management Act

The court observed that it can issue directions in exceptional cases when the legislative enactments are rendered ineffective for not framing rules. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the fact that the state government has not framed the rules for implementation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, even 12 years after the Act was enacted, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday indicated that the current situation in the state needs issuance of direction to the government to frame the said rules.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar made this observation after the Advocate General admitted that the state is yet to frame the rules under the Disaster Management Act.

Hearing the PIL seeking directions for management of cattle during drought and to implement the Disaster Management Act, the court directed the state to submit details by November 27 on whether disaster management authorities have been formed at district levels and have their own plan as per the Act.

