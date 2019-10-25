Karnataka braces for cyclone Kyarr as heavy rain pounds coast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KARWAR: A deep depression in the Arabian Sea, which is anticipated to turn into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening, is likely to dampen the Deepavali spirit over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The cyclone named Kyarr, could flood the coastal regions and adjacent areas in the three states.

Heavy rainfall has already started to wreak havoc in many parts of these states. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea and tourists have been asked to leave the coastline for their safety. Late on Wednesday night, huge waves along the Murudeshwar coast in Uttara Kannada district washed away shops on the beach, and many fishing boats were damaged. Tourists, who had arrived in Murudeshwar had to return to safer places on Thursday.

Most parts of Karwar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, apart from many areas in north- and south-interior Karnataka, have already started experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada have been given a holiday on Friday, and those in other coastal districts in the path of the coming cyclone are likely to take a similar decision by Friday morning.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the light of the depression forming over East-central Arabian Sea. The weather system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

Dr M Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, Delhi, told The New Indian Express: “There is a depression at the moment and it is likely to turn into a cyclone. Under this influence, heavy rainfall warning has already been issued and will continue due to the upcoming warning of a cyclone.”

He said verification of data of 100 years showed that maximum number of cyclones occur in the Bay of Bengal and much less in the Arabian Sea. This time, the cyclone is in the Arabian Sea and is likely to move East-Northeastwards in the coming days -- with the Karnataka coast in its path. Due to this, heavy rainfall warning will continue for the next 24 hours.

Most fishing vessels from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and also from Goa, which had earlier ventured into the sea, are now sheltered at Karwar, Belambara and other smaller ports.

The entire Uttara Kannada district has been receiving heavy rainfall, as a result of which dams and reservoirs have been receiving excess inflow and are already near-full. Dam authorities have been discharging a huge quantum of water and rivers like Kali, Sharavathi, Gangavali are already overflowing.

Low-lying roads in many villages have been submerged due to heavy rains and many houses have suffered damage.

Watch Out

Red alert – Extremely heavy rain above 20 cm (204 mm)

Orange alert – Very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm-204.5 mm)

Yellow alert – Heavy rainfall (64.5 – 115.5 mm)