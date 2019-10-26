Bengaluru KPL team player, coach held in match-fixing scandal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the betting and match-fixing scandal in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches, have dug up more dirt connected with the tournament.

Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman M Vishwanathan were arrested on Friday in another instance of alleged match-fixing. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the duo allegedly fixed a 2018 KPL match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers.

“Vishwanathan had batted slowly for which he got Rs 5 lakh. Further investigations are on and a few bookies who were involved will be arrested soon,” Patil said.

Sources said the arrests were made based on information provided by Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested earlier in connection with the scandal. “Bafna was arrested for trying to book a bowler of Ballari Tuskers team.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had also booked a batsman of Bengaluru Blasters team. When grilled, he revealed that it was Vishwanathan who was booked through the team’s bowling coach Vinu Prasad. They had offered him Rs 5 lakh if he wasted balls and got out after that.

Accordingly, Vishwanathan had played 17 balls and had scored only nine runs before getting out in a match against Hubli Tigers. Based on Bafna’s revelation, both Vinu Prasad and Vishwanathan were arrested,” an official said.

The CCB police had arrested Ali Asfak Thara, the franchise owner of Belagavi Panthers team, in the first week of October.

Later, the police arrested Bafna while another bookie, Sayyam, is absconding.

“Going by the statements of the arrested persons, the number of arrests, which includes cricket players, will go up. We are gathering clinching evidence before making any more arrests,” the official added.