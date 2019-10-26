BJP Raitha Morcha opposes trade treaty

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst mounting opposition against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) treaty, BJP Raitha Morcha district president Prasanna N Gowda has criticised the central government’s move to go ahead with the agreement.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Gowda demanded that the MPs and MLAs raise their voices against the treaty in the interest of farmers.

“The RCEP will deal a death blow to them with its provision to import milk duty-free. The Centre must withdraw from the treaty in the interest of farmers,” he said. He urged Union Ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs to persuade the PM to pull out of it. He criticised the Karnataka Milk Federation for keeping mum over the issue.