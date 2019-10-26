Congress, JDS in poll mode, BJP looks at Supreme Court

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress and JDS have started bypoll preparations and are in the process of finalising their candidates, the BJP seems to be waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the petition filed by disqualified MLAs.

“We are in a tricky situation. Neither can we take the rebels nor can we will say no to them. Only the apex court order will give us some clarity,’’ BJP sources said.



On the other hand, the Congress and JDS are going full throttle to contest the election and win. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, SR Patil, said the Congress has been working on the ground for more than three months.



“The party has conducted conventions and interacted with workers. We have a list of winnable candidates. We did not select them in a day or two. We did this after preparations,’’ he said.



“We are ready for election if we get clarity after the court order. We are not bothered about the results, we will win,’’ he added.

Some Congress leaders felt that it was better if the court verdict came early. JDS leaders are also preparing for the bypolls. On Thursday, former CM H D Kumaraswamy said they will field candidates in all the 15 assembly constituencies. Sources from the JDS said they have candidates for seven to eight constituencies.

“(JDS spokesperson) Tanveer Pasha will contest from Shivajinagar, former MLA KP Bacchegowda from Chikkaballapura, HK Javaregowda from Yeshwanthpur, and we have two to three candidates for Hunsur, KR Pete, Haliyal and other places. As a political party, we are ready to face the election any day,’’ said Ramesh Babu, JDS MLC.