Cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' may hit Diwali in Karnataka

The government has advised fishermen not venture into the sea, which will remain rough and choppy.

The moisture content and heating of the atmosphere may set off thunder showers and strong winds in many parts of Karnataka.

The moisture content and heating of the atmosphere may set off thunder showers and strong winds in many parts of Karnataka.

By IANS

BENGALURU: The cyclonic storm Kyarr may dampen Diwali festivities as the weather office has forecast heavy rains and gusty winds in Karnataka on Sunday.

"The westward moving cyclonic storm Kyarr will hit the state on Sunday with heavy rains and thunder showers in the coastal and south interior areas, disrupting normal life for the next two days," Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre director G.S. Srinivas Reddy told IANS, here on Saturday.

The state government has declared red alert in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada and holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday as moderate to heavy rains lashed the region and flooded low-laying areas, throwing normal life out of gear.

"Kayarr is likely to mar the festival with heavy rains and strong winds over the next 24-48 hours in south interior, north interior and coastal areas," Reddy said.

The moisture content and heating of the atmosphere may set off thunder showers and strong winds in many parts of the state. "A new weather system is developing in Sri Lanka, but may not affect Karnataka as much as Kerala and Tamil Nadu," Reddy said.

The government has advised fishermen not venture into the sea, which will remain rough and choppy.

Since October 18, 21 have people died due to strong winds, floods, wall collapses, drowning and uprooted trees. Besides death of 171 cattle, 14,680 houses were damaged and 5,450 people sheltered in relief camps.

