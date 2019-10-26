RCEP will destroy dairy, agri sectors: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top Congress leaders in the state have expressed serious concerns over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement, and urged the Central Government not to sign the agreement that is detrimental to the dairy sector and will adversely impact over 10 crore people depending on it.

“There will be a countrywide protest against such a dangerous agreement and every Congress worker will be part of it to protect our farmers,” said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah. Another former CM and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said that the FTA would be another jolt after demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST), that was implemented without preparations.

Moily said that as per the NITI Aayog report in 2018, milk production in the country will surpass the demand in the coming years and this would create an opportunity to export dairy products by 2033.

“In India, many landless agricultural labourers are mainly dependent on dairy farming unlike New Zealand or Australia or any other European model of dairy farming. As India consumes a lot of milk and milk products, New Zealand will definitely push for FTA with India as it has to export 93 per cent of its total milk production,” Moily stated in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, foreign firms marketing dairy products can enter India only in collaboration with Indian firms. However, once the free trade agreement is signed, they can enter Indian market directly which will adversely impact milk cooperatives that are successful now, said Siddaramaiah. According to him, around 32,000 milk cooperatives in the country are run by women.