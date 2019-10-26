Home States Karnataka

Station Master, RPF man suspended in Karnataka's Hubballi Railway Station blast case

The railways and the government railway police authorities have been given three days to submit a detailed report over the incident.  

Union Minister Suresh Angadi speaking to victim Hussain Malakwadi at KIMS.

Union Minister Suresh Angadi speaking to victim Hussain Malakwadi at KIMS. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI (KARNATAKA): Union Minister of State for railways Suresh Angadi confirmed that the railway department has suspended two officers in connection with the October 21 explosion at the railway station which left one person injured.

Angadi who visited the blast site here on Saturday said, "The Station Master Varan Kumar Das and Railway Protection Force (RPF) ASI Manjunath have been suspended and an inquiry is going on."

Following the allegations over the problem by unauthorised vendors on the station premises, he asked the SWR general manager to take steps to stop such vendors problem in the station.

The GRP is heading in a positive way but the developments could not be revealed as it may hinder the ongoing investigation. The probe is being done from all the angles. The issue has been considered seriously, he added.   

He also visited the victim Hussein Malakwadi at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (KIMS) in Hubbali and gave him Rs 45,000 as compensation. 

The incident took place last week when the vendor found a bucket in an Amaravati-bound train which had halted on platform no 4 of the Hubballi station. The investigators have reportedly found as many as nine boxes of explosive. 

The boxes are buries into the ground and a team of experts are likely to defuse these by Saturday evening. 

The Government Railway Police personnel have so far screened close to two lakh phone calls and video footages from the station. 

Comments

