House that! Siddaramaiah gets Speaker’s house

Published: 27th October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah seems to have taken ‘’sweet revenge’’ on the state government.  The government made him vacate ‘’Cauvery’’ -- the CM’s official residence ---last week, which  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will occupy.

Now, Siddaramaiah has chosen No 1, Kumara Park East, occupied by Speaker Vishveshwara Kageri for the last couple of months. The Speaker will be now moved to No 2 Race Course View Cottage on Race Course Road.

Siddaramaiah who was residing at Cauvery since 2013, vacated it last week. Cauvery is normally occupied by the CM. Siddaramaiah continued to stay there even after H D Kumaraswamy became CM in 2018. Since it was a coalition government, they did not bother to ask him to vacate.

On Friday, DPAR issued a notification that Kageri will be given the Race Course Roadhouse and Siddaramaiah will be given Kumarakrupa Road residence.  

Earlier, DPAR allotted Siddaramaiah Race Course Roadhouse, which was occupied by Yediyurappa. Since the CM wanted to get into  ‘Cauvery’, Siddaramaiah was told to swap. DPAR sources said Siddaramaiah did not want to move to the place occupied by BSY. He insisted then that he would move to Kumara Park East. Hence, the merry-go-round.

Evacuation notice to Gowda
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has been asked by the central government to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in New Delhi. However, as a former PM, Gowda will be allowed to stay at his official residence, Safdarjung Lane bungalow in the national capital.

