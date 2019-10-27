Home States Karnataka

Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 fishermen, escort 2100 boats ahead of cyclone 'Kyarr'

Ten ICG ships have been deployed for locating the fishing boats and rendering assistance to stranded fisherman in affected areas.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

ICG personnel with some of the rescued fishermen.

ICG personnel with some of the rescued fishermen.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast after it stepped up efforts for search and rescue of fishermen stranded in the wake of Cyclone “Kyarr.”

A release said ICG has been issuing weather warnings since 18 October 2019 to all stakeholders and fishermen requesting them to refrain from proceeding to sea and recall the ones already at sea. ICG Ships, aircraft, MRCCs and ROS broadcasted messages to all seafarers in vernacular languages also to apprise them of the cyclonic weather and advised them to return harbour. Close coordination with Fisheries association/authorities, Coastal Security Group, Marine Police and other stakeholders is maintained to account the stranded fishing boats and return them to safety. 

Ten ICG ships have been deployed for locating the fishing boats and rendering assistance to stranded fisherman in affected areas along with the impact areas of cyclones. Four ICG Dornier has been tasked for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats. Two ICG Helo sorties have been augmented for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats.

The proactive efforts of ICG units resulted in safely escorting more than 2100 boats of various states stranded in the wake of the cyclone. 500 boats of Gujarat have taken shelter at Rajapuri, Maharashtra. 197 boats of Maharashtra have been sheltered at Ratnagiri. 700 boats of other states have been sheltered at Goa, Karwar, Udupi and New Mangalore. 80 boats of Kerala have taken shelter at Maharashtra.   

ICG units are maintaining close coordination with fisheries authorities and other stakeholders for search and rescue of missing/stranded fishing boats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Cyclone Kyarr fishermen bay of bengal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp