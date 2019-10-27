Naragund sees 30th cave-in, one person gets stuck

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Frequent cave-ins have left residents of Naragund in panic. On Wednesday evening, one Mallikarjunagouda Patil was walking inside his house when suddenly the floor caved in. He held onto the walls until the neighbours pulled him up.

In a span of three months, more than 30 cave-ins were reported from Araban, Kasaba and Hagedakatti areas. Residents are demanding a detailed investigation in this regard to save people living in these areas. This is the first time a person got stuck in a cave-in.

Jayaprakash Huilgol, a resident of Naragund said, “The taluk received heavy rains this month and the underground water-level also increased. The areas where monarchs used to store grains and weapons have been asphalted and these pits called ‘Hagevu’ are now sliding and cave-ins are occurring.”