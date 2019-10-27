Home States Karnataka

No fund shortage for flood rehabilitation, says Yediyurappa

All state BJP leaders including Chief Minster B S Yediyurappa held a meeting in Hubballi on Saturday in connection with the upcoming bypolls.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with BJP leaders at a hotel in Hubballi, on Saturday | D hemanth

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: All state BJP leaders including Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa held a meeting in Hubballi on Saturday in connection with the upcoming bypolls. Leaders of the seven constituencies were called to discuss the next course of action. Speaking about flood relief measures, the chief minister said the government had left it to the authorities to take immediate actions to rehabilitate those affected by the flood in the state. “There is no dearth of funds and steps are being taken to give relief to the victims,” he added.

The meeting was organised to take BJP leaders into confidence and check whether the newly-joined leaders from JDS and Congress had any chances of winning. The closed-door meeting was held with the leaders till Saturday evening.

A source from the party said, while a series of meetings had taken place, the names of candidates were yet to be finalised. Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had told media at the city airport, “Congress leader Siddaramaiah does not know how to talk and what to talk. He should seek apology before the public for criticising the Speaker. If not, people in the state will teach him a lesson.”

“According to the prediction by Mahatma Gandhi, Congress is seeing its down trend. Senior leaders like Siddaramaiah have lost patience after witnessing failure at every point,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah criticises state govt
Criticising the move of the state government over providing relief funds for flood victims, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP government is in deep slumber. The recently released election results at Maharashtra and Haryana speaks volumes about the party’s work.”  He also said the padayatra seeking relief funds for flood victims, which will be organised by the Congress, is yet to be finalised.  Replying to a query over D K Shivakumar’s position in the party, he said there were rumours over giving a key position to him.

