Shivamogga teacher held for bid to sexually exploit minor girl

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A teacher of a residential school was arrested for allegedly attempting to abuse a minor girl sexually in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Channakeshava, attempted to exploit the minor sexually in the guise of teaching drawing for the past one month.



The girl lodged a complaint with the school authorities in this regard. But, the school allegedly failed to initiate action against the teacher. Later, the girl's parents lodged a police complaint against the teacher on Friday. Sagar rural police registered the case and arrested the teacher.