Two youths get swept away in Benne Halla during Deepavali puja, rescue operation on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths, who went to perform puja to Benne Halla, drowned in the water on Saturday evening near Malwad village of Ron taluka.

Kalakappa Vittannavar and Iranna Vittannavar went to perform puja at Beeralingeshwar temple near Menasagi village, but when they were taking water they fell and got swept away.

Upon intimation, an NDRF team rushed to the spot and is still searching for the youths. According to villagers, they were shepherds and they went to perform Deepavali puja on Saturday evening but due to high water current, they got swept away.