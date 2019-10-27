Umbrellas out for two more days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Deepavali is likely to be a wet one. Weathermen have forecast rainfall across Karnataka and parts of Goa and Maharashtra because of cyclone Kyarr, for the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Kyarr, which is over eastcentral Arabian Sea, is moving north-westwards towards Oman. Apart from this there is also a trough of low at mean sea level from north Sri Lanka coast to southeastern parts of southwest Bay of Bengal. Also, a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep on October 30.

IMD Bengaluru Director in-charge C P Patil told TNSE that the rainfall which Karnataka is experiencing is because of cyclone Kyarr and local heating affect. “Kyarr is at present over east Arabian Sea and is moving towards Oman, so the rain is now gradually starting to reduce over coastal and north interior Karnataka,” he said.

Patil added that rain in Bengaluru is not just because of Kyarr, but also because of the north east monsoon and local factors. He explained that there will be continuous rainfall if a region is under the influence of a cyclone, but if it doesn’t rain for a day or so and the day is hot then the rainfall is a part of the local factors and north east monsoon. Rainfall in north Karnataka will come down by 50% in the coming two days. However warning continues to stay for the next two days, IMD officials stated.

River overflows, damages paddy fields

Udupi: Several acres of paddy fields were damaged in Hejamady after saline water entered the cultivation areas. The rains in the region ruined the prospect of growing vegetables at Parapatta, Koppala and Nadikudru areas which are close to Shambhavi river. For farmers, the rains have spelt disaster as saline water overflowing from the river into the fields has threatened to make the yield extremely low.

Hejamady gram panchayat president Vishalakshi Putran, vice president Sudhakar Karkera brought the issue to the notice of Kaup tahsildar Mohammed Isaac. Later Isaac and revenue inspector Ravishankar paid a visit to the spot and assessed the loss.