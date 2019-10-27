Home States Karnataka

Umbrellas out for two more days

This Deepavali is likely to be a wet one. Weathermen have forecast rainfall across Karnataka and parts of Goa and Maharashtra because of cyclone Kyarr, for the next two days.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Deepavali is likely to be a wet one. Weathermen have forecast rainfall across Karnataka and parts of Goa and Maharashtra because of cyclone Kyarr, for the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Kyarr, which is over eastcentral Arabian Sea, is moving north-westwards towards Oman. Apart from this there is also a trough of low at mean sea level from north Sri Lanka coast to southeastern parts of southwest Bay of Bengal. Also, a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep on October 30.  

IMD Bengaluru Director in-charge C P Patil told TNSE that the rainfall which Karnataka is experiencing is because of cyclone Kyarr and local heating affect. “Kyarr is at present over east Arabian Sea and is moving towards Oman, so the rain is now gradually starting to reduce over coastal and north interior Karnataka,” he said.

Patil added that rain in Bengaluru is not just because of Kyarr, but also because of the north east monsoon and local factors. He explained that there will be continuous rainfall if a region is under the influence of a cyclone, but if it doesn’t rain for a day or so and the day is hot then the rainfall is a part of the local factors and north east monsoon. Rainfall in north Karnataka will come down by 50% in the coming two days. However warning continues to stay for the next two days, IMD officials stated.

River overflows, damages paddy fields
Udupi: Several acres of paddy fields were damaged in Hejamady after saline water entered the cultivation areas.  The rains in the region ruined the prospect of growing vegetables at Parapatta, Koppala and Nadikudru areas which are close to Shambhavi river. For farmers, the rains have spelt disaster as saline water overflowing from the river into the fields has threatened to make the yield extremely low.

Hejamady gram panchayat president Vishalakshi Putran, vice president Sudhakar Karkera brought the issue to the notice of Kaup tahsildar Mohammed Isaac. Later Isaac and revenue inspector Ravishankar paid a visit to the spot and assessed the loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Heavy rains
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp