Farmers plan to picket CM Yediyurappa's house over flood relief

BENGALURU: Farmers in the state are set to picket the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home due to the lack of attention shown towards flood and drought-hit farmers.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene complained that the CM had promised a solution when farmers picketed Vidhana Soudha earlier this month. However, 15 days on, there has been no solution in the regard yet, said state president of the sene Chandrashekar Kodihalli. The farmers will march from Gandhi Statue to the Chief Minister's house on November 7.

"The recent floods have affected as many as 4,394 gramas in the state and 2.5 lakh houses," said Chandrashekar. "Altogether 15 lakh acres of cultivable land have been destroyed in the flood. Several lakh acres of land have lost their topsoil. To make the ground cultivable again would take several years," he added.

Without providing alternate accommodation, camps have been shut in flood-hit areas, alleged Chandrashekar. "Banks and financial companies have also filed complaints against those who are yet to repay loans. However, these people have been pushed to the brink having lost their land and livestock to the calamity," he said.

"When the CM promised a solution in 15 days, we stopped the protest temporarily," he said.

"The CM has been busy announcing the money granted by the central government, campaigning during the Maharashtra polls and protecting disqualified MLAs," he said.