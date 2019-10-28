Home States Karnataka

Farmers plan to picket CM Yediyurappa's house over flood relief

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene complained that the CM had promised a solution when farmers picketed Vidhana Soudha earlier this month but there is nothing done in this regard.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers in the state are set to picket the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home due to the lack of attention shown towards flood and drought-hit farmers.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene complained that the CM had promised a solution when farmers picketed Vidhana Soudha earlier this month. However, 15 days on, there has been no solution in the regard yet, said state president of the sene Chandrashekar Kodihalli. The farmers will march from Gandhi Statue to the Chief Minister's house on November 7.

"The recent floods have affected as many as 4,394 gramas in the state and 2.5 lakh houses," said Chandrashekar. "Altogether 15 lakh acres of cultivable land have been destroyed in the flood. Several lakh acres of land have lost their topsoil. To make the ground cultivable again would take several years," he added.

Without providing alternate accommodation, camps have been shut in flood-hit areas, alleged Chandrashekar. "Banks and financial companies have also filed complaints against those who are yet to repay loans. However, these people have been pushed to the brink having lost their land and livestock to the calamity," he said.

"When the CM promised a solution in 15 days, we stopped the protest temporarily," he said.

"The CM has been busy announcing the money granted by the central government, campaigning during the Maharashtra polls and protecting disqualified MLAs," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa Karnataka floods Karnataka flood relief Karnataka farmers
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp