64 people to get Rajyotsava award this year  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, 64 people will be given Kannada Rajyotsava award on the 64th Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

Awards will be given to achievers in the fields of literature, sports, theatre, music, folk, sculpture, drawing, Yakshagaana, film, small screen, education, journalism, social service, agriculture, law, medical and environment. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi is expected to give the awards on November 1 in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa said the selection committee has selected people from all the 30 districts.

Noted theatre personality Bhargavi Narayan; former V-C of Kuvempu University Prof Chidananda Gowda, who is also the son-in-law of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, educationalist Gururaja Karjaragi and singer Muddu Mohan are some of the awardees. Justice N Kumar, retired high court judge who played an important role in streamlining garbage disposal in Bengaluru through his judgments, will also be given the award.

Prabat Art International and Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana will also be given the award.