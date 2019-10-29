DSU to hold Talent Search programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) will provide an opportunity for Class 9-12 students from schools across the country to be trained by mentors in various laboratories set up by industry partners of DSU on campus or by a DSU faculty member, as part of a Talent Search programme from November 12 to 14 at the university campus on Hosur Road.

Participants can choose from 38 topics of interest. After completing their training, students will apply their skills to develop a prototype of a product or service. Students will be trained on November 12 and 13. Talent demos and a project exhibition will be held on November 14.

Participants will be aided while they work on a design. The top five teams will receive certificates and cash prizes.