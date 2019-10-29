Home States Karnataka

Give our films prime slots: KFCC to CM Yediyurappa

Film chamber meets CM, says in other states, prime slots at multiplexes are alloted to regional language cinema

Published: 29th October 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Members of K’taka Film Chamber of Commerce met CM Yediyurappa on Monday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various members of the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce, along with senior artistes and filmmakers, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, urging him to direct multiplex owners to give Kannada films prime slots.

The delegation comprised Film Chamber President DR Jayraj, former president Chinnegowda, actor Doddanna, director Rockline Venkatesh and many others. 

Chinnegowda told The New Indian Express that the meeting lasted more than an hour, during which Yediyurappa heard them out on their grievances and demands. “We urged him to give priority for Kannada cinemas in multiplexes. The prime slot is given to non-Kannada films. In all other states, the prime slot is given to regional language cinema,’’ he said.

They also discussed the location of Film City. There was confusion with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announcing that the Film City would come up in Ramanagara, Siddaramaiah wanting to set it up in Mysuru, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing its location as Kanakapura Road. “We requested the CM to consider Mysuru as it is close to Bengaluru and there are many beautiful locations in and around Mysuru for shooting. He assured us that he will discuss it with his officials and take a call,’’ Chinnegowda said. 

They also urged Yediyurappa to provide houses for cinema directors, artistes and others who are living in bad conditions. The chief minister reportedly said there are BDA flats which can be given at an affordable price. He said he would discuss this issue too with his officials.

Rockline Venkatesh said that the Rajkumar memorial has turned into a tourist spot. “This has to be taken to the international level. When Siddaramiah was CM, a sum of Rs 22 crore was assured and Rs 10 crore was allotted in the budget. We have also asked for a trust to be constituted in the name of late actor Ambareesh before November 24, his first death anniversary. The CM assured us it would be done,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Kannada films Sandalwood KFCC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp