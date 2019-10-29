Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy springs a surprise, praises BSY’s flood relief work

There is also speculation over Kumaraswamy’s statement that his party was not in favour of the collapse of the Yediyurappa government, and his sudden appreciation for the BJP leader.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy praising Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for flood relief work, and “not favouring” mid-term polls, has led to much surprise in political circles. 

There is also speculation over Kumaraswamy’s statement that his party was not in favour of the collapse of the Yediyurappa government, and his sudden appreciation for the BJP leader. The JDS and Kumaraswamy have a history of doing a flip-flop on political alliances.

Kumaraswamy, who was in full flow against the BJP, had even made a statement that CBI /IT raids on his house will only disclose the records of assets owned by Yediyurappa.
However, his statement has brought some relief to Yediyurappa, as Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has gone hammer and tongs at his government in the run-up to the December byelections, predicting that the government will fall after the polls. The Congress leader had also declared that the state would have mid-term elections, which did not go down well with the JDS, that has accused the Ahinda leader of engineering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government.

While KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao did not attach much importance to Kumaraswamy’s statement, he said that people remember programmes launched by the previous government.
Political observers feel that Kumaraswamy has made a calculated statement in praising the government’s relief work, and there could be more to it than meets the eye. 
Disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath said that Kumaraswamy’s sudden shower of praise has left him stunned, and that leaders can change their stand if they are under the scanner. Vishwanath said people know Kumaraswamy and this may not help much as the “mood on the ground is against the Congress 
and JDS”. 

Another disqualified MLA Narayana Gowda said that one must read between the lines to know why Kumaraswamy is making such statements. Clarifying that the BJP will not dump or betray any of them, he felt that Kumaraswamy is under pressure, and there is a motive behind his words. 
Kumaraswamy’s once close associate and now political foe, N Chaluvarayaswamy said that the JDS leader is known for making such statements. 

Political commentator Prof Muzaffar Assadi observed that praising Yediyurappa is Kumaraswamy’s way of checkmating Siddaramaiah, a known enemy. He said the BJP will never trust Kumaraswamy as they share a bitter political fallout, and also due to his recent outbursts during the change of guard in the state.
He said that in the final scheme of things, it would be JDS supremo Deve Gowda and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who would decide on the alliance, but at the same time, Sonia cannot undermine Siddaramaiah. Assadi felt that if the JDS changes its stand again, it could further lose its credibility.

All not well in JDS camp too

All is not well within the JDS too. Of the 17 rebels, who were the reason for the collapse of the coalition, three were from the JDS. Now, another set of people are opposing the party’s family-central politics, and are ready to quit. They have already met few times. They will soon meet H D Deve Gowda and make a decision.  

