Home States Karnataka

Tejasvi meets railway minister to speed up suburban rail project

Later, the MP also met Goyal and sought his support to clear the project. The Railway Minister too has promised positive action, the statement said. 

Published: 29th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya met Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday, and urged them to approve the suburban rail project for Bengaluru during a crucial meeting to be held on Wednesday. The Extended Board Railway (EBR) meeting, which is yet to approve the Rs 16,500 crore project, that will runs across four corridors covering 148 km, will be held in New Delhi on October 30. 

“One of the solutions to Bengaluru’s traffic problems is this project and the city has been waiting for a suburban network line for more than three decades,” an official statement from the MP’s office quoted him telling Kant. The CEO assured people that he would support the project in the upcoming meeting, the statement added. 

Surya said, “I considered it my duty to put forth the plight of commuters before NITI Aayog and the Union Minister.”
Later, the MP also met Goyal and sought his support to clear the project. The Railway Minister too has promised positive action, the statement said. 

The Suburban Railway Project was sanctioned at an initial cost of Rs 16,500 crore in February this year. However, it faced hurdles when the Union Government asked for a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR). “I’m thankful to the Yediyurappa government in Karnataka for approving the revised DPR in August soon after coming to power,” Surya said in a statement. 

“The Railway Ministry subsequently gave its nod for the project in September and the file has been sent for the consideration of the NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance,” he added. 

Earlier, on Saturday, the MP spoke to Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and stressed that the sanctioning of the project was crucial to tackle the city’s mobility crisis. Surya had also asked for the approval of Outer Ring Road (Phase 2A) and Airport Line (Phase 2B) of Namma Metro. The two lines, which are expected to have a ridership of 7.5 lakh commuters in 2025, will serve as the nerve centre for Bengaluru’s and India’s economic growth, he had tweeted. 

“Firms in ORR account for 32% of our IT revenue. But this 17 km corridor is stuck at 4kmph with road transport functioning beyond saturation level,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suburban rail Tejasvi Surya Bengaluru
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp