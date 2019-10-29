Home States Karnataka

Tobacco farmers ask govt to consult them while framing laws 

The non-profit organisation represents farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, among other states. 

Published: 29th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On World (Tobacco) Growers Day, on Monday, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) appealed to the government to develop a consultative approach and include tobacco farmers while framing tobacco control regulations. The non-profit organisation represents farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, among 
other states. 

The community is said to have faced losses of Rs 4,000 crore at least, with a drop in Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco production from 325 million kg in 2014-15 to 210 million kg in 2019-20. Excess rain has hit production of FCV tobacco crop in coastal areas as farmers either deferred their plantation or the seedlings were washed away in the rain. This part, farmers with overgrown seedlings are also in distress due to low crop productivity, according to the association.

Association president Javare Gowda, said, “Coercive action like forcing tobacco farmers to shift to other crops will increase the ongoing farming stress.”

Association general secretary said, “The regulatory bodies in the country should not deny the democratic rights of farmers to voice their concerns.”

While the tobacco industry in the country provides livelihood to 4.5 crore people, the association said India is also the fourth largest illegal cigarette market in the world. It also agreed that the tobacco regulations were harsh and taxes on cigarettes are very high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp