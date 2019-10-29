Home States Karnataka

VG Siddhartha’s sign on note authentic, reveals probe

This confirms the authenticity of the note that was circulated among employees after he went missing on July 29. 

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The signatures on documents of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner late VG Siddhartha, which were sent to the Questioned Document of Examination (QDE) wing of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), have been matched. This confirms the authenticity of the note that was circulated among employees after he went missing on July 29. 

The team investigating the death of Siddhartha, whose body was fished out from River Netravati in Mangaluru, had sent multiple documents to the ODE in August. 
Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha said according to the lab report, the signatures match with the letter in contention and now only 5 to 10% of the probe is pending. 

It can be recalled that after Siddhartha went missing, a letter bearing his signature was circulated among employees of CCD. Many raised questions about the authenticity of the letter. The police had collected multiple signed documents of Siddhartha from his house and office and sent them to FSL. Now, all the signatures have been matched with the one in question during the examination at QDE. 

Harsha said, “FSL and the probe till now have been hinting at suicide and the department has not taken any stand on the abetment angle. The sequence of events clearly suggest that he committed suicide. The signatures matching is also crucial evidence that supports the suicide angle,” he said. 

Comments

