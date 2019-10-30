Home States Karnataka

49 taluks in Karnataka declared drought-hit

While the government will be taking up drought relief measures in parts of the 18 districts, officials in many parts of the same districts will be taking up flood relief work.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has declared 49 taluks in 18 districts drought-hit, and has directed officials to take up measures to help people of these areas. Officials have been directed to conduct surveys to assess the extent of crop loss, and send a report.

The government also directed officials to provide employment to landless labourers and small farmers under employment guarantee schemes, and also take up other works as per the NDRF and SDRF guidelines to provide relief to people from drought hit taluks.

Parts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Gadag have been declared drought-hit due to deficit rainfall.

While the government will be taking up drought relief measures in parts of the 18 districts, officials in many parts of the same districts will be taking up flood relief work. In Belagavi, Athani has been declared drought hit, while most other taluks are hit by floods once again.

