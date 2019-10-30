Former Karnataka Lokayukta N Venkatachala passes away

By UNI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court Judge, N Venkatachala, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 90 and survived by a son, who is a senior Advocate.

Justice Venkatachala, (retired) who had appointed as the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2001 had instilled fear among the Karnataka Administration, for his tirade against the Corruption.

He had also led hundreds of raids against corrupt officials and was very much vocal against the malpractices in administration.

Several dignitaries including Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, former Chief minister Siddaramiah, and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had also condoled his death.