Karnataka government to hold public exam for Class 7 students, says minister Sureshkumar

Speaking at a presser, Sureshkumar said that no student would be failed in the public examination of 7th standard.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

schoolteachers, exams

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: There will be no change in the decision of the government of holding public examination for the students of 7th standard on experimental bases from this academic year itself, said minister for primary and secondary education S Sureshkumar here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a presser, Sureshkumar said that no student would be failed in the public examination of 7th standard. The intention of the government is to prepare the students to face the future examinations with courage and to analyse their learning skill so that we can concentrate on improving the students, he said.

The minister said that the Education Department has proposed to hold Phone-in programme with the title "Samvedane" twice in a month from Bengaluru which would be broadcasted all over Karnataka. He would participate in the phone-in programme and the senior officers of the department would also participate in it.

First phone-in programme would be held on Saturday (2nd November) from 11.30 A. M. to 1.00 P. M. and the parents, teachers and students could ask their problems to him on phone number 080-26725654 and 080-26725655 at the time of the programme.

The minister also said that he would be holding video-conference with the chief executive officers and DDPIs of all the districts on November 8th with regard to prevention of leakage of SSLC question papers and controlling malpractice in the examination.

