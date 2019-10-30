Home States Karnataka

King cobra vulnerable in own turf, experts cite lack of awareness among Dakshina Kannada villagers

One of the main reasons for their tragic demise is the lack of awareness among the general public about the shy predator.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

King cobra

King cobra

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The lack of awareness among people has made the largest venomous reptile, king cobra vulnerable to human attack in Dakshina Kannada (DK), an area bordering the western ghats.

These benevolent mountains are the natural habitat of hamadryad, a venomous snake species belonging to the family Elapidae.

Unfortunately, the species is becoming more vulnerable to attacks as humans increasingly inhabit the area bordering the western ghats. One of the main reasons for their tragic demise is the lack of awareness among the general public about the shy predator.

Kiran, a snake rescuer from DK district said that he had come across at least 15 incidents of humans killing cobras that entered horticulture fields in the last ten years. The snakes often make nests in the area to protect their eggs. 

Kiran, divulging specific details, said that at Neriya, Kukkavu, Charmadi, Gandi Bagilu and other areas many people resort to killing them. "Although snake rescuers and forest department officials have spread awareness about the species and urged people to contact the department if they encounter one, the trend of killing them continues."

He stressed that people should understand that humans are not on the food chain of this snake. Another snake rescuer, Snake Joy, from Belthangady taluk confirmed that the fear is widespread. 

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) of DK, V Karikalan said that the species that eats rats, rat snakes and monitor lizards do not harm humans unless people harm them. He added that in the villages near forests, when humans attack these snakes, it's difficult to take action as they are not even reported in the first place.

The Forest department has workers deployed in various forest areas for protection and to raise awareness.

The villagers are informed to call the Forest Department first if they spot them.

Ajay Giri, Field Officer of Rain Forest Research Station pointed out that the female population is dwindling as most of the rescued snakes are male.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada King cobra population King Cobra Cobra india population
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp