KSRTC form committee to resolve government employee issue

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the six-month protest by employees of state transport corporations, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has formed a seven-member committee to look into the matter. The committee consists of all the managing directors of stakeholders such as BMTC, NWRTC and NERTC with the KSRTC MD as the chairperson.

The employees, including drivers, conductors and mechanics have been demanding that they be considered as government employees.

“We are in the preliminary stage of the request from them and are yet to understand the reason for this demand. The committee will take feedback and issues from the union leaders and understand the merits and demerits of the situation. However, the benefits which are provided now may not be entitled as government employees. We will submit a report, but there is no deadline given for this as of now,” KSRTC MD Shivayogi C Kalasad told The New Indian Express.

Anantha Subbarao, president of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), clarified that the union members are not part of this demand.

“Some employees are demanding, but we feel that the existing structure should be kept. Right now we are enjoying certain benefits since it is an independent corporation like right to strike and wage increase, but government employees do not have that,” he said.

He also added that the protesting employees have not reverted on why they are bringing such a demand.

“They have not even come forward to the office to discuss their issues,” he said. Shivayogi said that a meeting will be held soon in this regard.