Rebel trouble brews in BJP ahead of bypolls

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rebellion is brewing within the BJP, ahead of bypolls in many Assembly segments, given the way many party loyalists in some of these constituencies are geared to switch parties. With BJP’s decision to sideline all loyalists in order to field disqualified MLAs on party tickets, former MLA and popular BJP leader Raju Kage has announced that he will contest either in Kagwad or Athani as a Congress candidate.

According to sources, the Congress, which is keen to field former MP and MLA Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad, may allot the ticket to Kage if the latter is ready. Kage said he has kept his options open and is prepared to contest either from Kagwad or Athani on a Congress ticket.

According to Kage, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa clearly stated at a recent meeting in Hubballi that it was not possible to field Kage in the upcoming bypolls. “When my supporters appealed to Yediyurappa to field me from Kagwad and Laxman Savadi from Athani, he clearly said that it was not possible, while stating that it is the party’s decision to which everyone has to agree.”

“The BJP high command feels the party came to power only because 17 MLAs resigned. All the MLAs resigned only when BJP national president Amit Shah assured them of tickets in the bypolls, besides inducting them into the state cabinet,’’ said Kage, adding that the BJP, which has 106 seats in the Assembly, needs at least eight disqualified MLAs to win the bypoll.

The Yediyurappa government would certainly fall as the BJP could find it difficult to win at least eight seats in the bypolls, if party loyalists turned rebels, said Kage, adding that he would wait and watch the developments.

Asked how he could switch to Athani where his close friend Laxman Savadi is planning to contest, Kage said that Savadi has been his close friend for four decades. “Politics is a different ball game. In present-day politics, there is no brother, uncle or friend for you. Today’s friend in politics may become your enemy tomorrow and the enemy may become your friend. And you (media) have seen all this happening in politics all these days. Even my brother worked against me in elections,’’ said Kage.

The BJP may face the rebel menace in both Gokak and Athani, where several party loyalists are up in arms. Ashok Pujari in Gokak has already declined the post of chairman of Border Development Authority (BDA), sending a clear signal to the party that he would enter the fray as a rebel if denied the party ticket from Gokak. In Athani too, the party could face a massive rebellion if disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumatahalli is fielded.