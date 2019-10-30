Home States Karnataka

Teaching, dist hospitals to get autonomy soon, docs hail move

The Centre is planning to convert district hospitals as medical colleges or the government has to construct a new hospital with medical college attached in districts.

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District hospitals are likely to set up medical colleges of their own after the State government has decided to form a committee to examine the issue of autonomy to teaching and district hospitals. The GO in this regard was issued on Tuesday. Such a move would help in upgrading hospitals and they need not have to wait until the projects are sanctioned by the Director of Medical Education, medical authorities said.

The committee comprises the Director of Medical Education, the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Vijayawada, Commissioner, the former Dr NTRUHS vice chancellor and the National Health Mission Managing Director. It will submit a detailed report for preparing a draft bill to convert teaching hospitals and district hospitals in the State as autonomous institutions. The doctors welcomed the move since it will benefit those interested to join hospital service of their selected city without getting scared of transfers.

“When a hospital is autonomous, hospital officials need not send everything related to development works for sanction by the DME, which usually takes years. The hospitals can have a local mechanism to get permission from the district collector or college development society to get things done faster,” AMC principal Sudhakar said. The Centre is planning to convert district hospitals as medical colleges or the government has to construct a new hospital with medical college attached in districts.

